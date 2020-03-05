GenSan drug den dismantled, 5 drug suspects arrested by PDEA

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Five persons were arrested in an anti-narcotic operation conducted by joint operatives of PDEA RO XII – Sarangani Provincial Office and Sultan Kudarat Provincial Office under the direct supervision and control of Director Naravy Duquiatan, together with General Santos City Police Office (GSCPO) Police Station 3 and GSCPO – Police Station 4 on March 4, 2020, 2:00 in the morning at Unit No. 4, Jessa Mae Apartment, Denoga Subdivision, Brgy. Lagao, General Santos City.

A buy-bust operation was initially conducted against the suspect KEVIN MONDEJAR y GALLERO Alias KEV, 26, single, product specialist, resident of Aquino Village Kaunlaran, Yumang Extension, Brgy. San Isidro, General Santos City. He was arrested after he agreed to sell a sachet of shabu to a PDEA Agent poseur buyer in exchange of Php 500.00 buy-bust money.

The operation then led to the discovery of a drug den and arrest of the owner identified as ANDREY ALLEN BARRIATOS y DEJORAS Alias ANDREY, 27, single, student. Also arrested were the visitors of the den identified as DAVIS CALSIS y CRIANZA Alias DAVE, 22, single, checker, resident of Purok 1, Brgy. Conel, General Santos City, AARON CAUSING y TRINIDAD Alias RON, 21, single, resident of Block 14, Lot 7 Susana Homes, Brgy. Lagao, General Santos City, and REVIN ARKY MONDEJAR y YANONG Alias REV, 28, single, online seller, resident of Block 11, Lot 2, Susana Homes, Brgy. Lagao, General Santos City.

Revin Arky Mondejar is the alleged source of illegal drug of Kevin Mondejar. He was previously arrested by PDEA RO 12 and under probation after availing of the plea bargain agreement.

Confiscated during the operation were three (3) small and four (4) medium sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 11 grams with an estimated value of Php 74, 800.00, two (2) small open plastic sachet with suspected shabu residue, tooters, lighters, improvised wooden sealer and aluminum foil strips.

Cases for violation of Article II of RA 9165 will be filed against the suspects who are detained at PDEA RO 12 Detention Facility.