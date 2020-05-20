GenSan drug raid dismantles drug den, arrests 6

DRUG DEN DISMANTLED, SIX PERSONALITIES ARRESTED IN GENSAN CITY

Anti-narcotic operatives of PDEA ROXII - South Cotabato Provincial Office under Director Naravy D Duquiatan and PDEA ROXIII - Surigao Del Sur Provincial Office under Director Aileen T Lovitos, together with GSCPO Police Station 2 under PMaj Ananias P Vasquez arrested six drug personalities in a buy-bust operation which resulted in dismantling of a drug den on May 19, 2020, 2:00PM at Yu Village, Brgy. Apopong, General Santos City.

The arrested suspects were identified as REY ORTIZ y COSTORIO Alias MATA, 59, technician (subject of the buy-bust operation); MICHAEL RITCH CABALLES y CONCEPCION, 28, laborer; DANILO GUINTO y CABRERA, 55, private driver; MARIEL FERNANDEZ y VABALOS, 20, jobless; and the siblings KENT GEORGE TABLAC y ABELLA, 33, call center agent and KEVIN TABLAC y ABELLA, 38, jobless.

Confiscated during the operation were two sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 15 grams with an estimated value of Php 102,000.00, assorted drug paraphernalia, empty plastic sachets placed inside a pencil case and a cash deposit slip amounting to Php 104,000.00.

Ortiz has been on the authorities' watch for several months already placing him on the target-list. He utilizes the rented-house, which is owned by Tablac brothers, as a drug den.

The suspects, detained at PDEA ROXII Detention Facility, will face charges for violation of Article II of RA 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.