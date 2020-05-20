GenSan drug raid dismantles drug den, arrests 6
DRUG DEN DISMANTLED, SIX PERSONALITIES ARRESTED IN GENSAN CITY
Anti-narcotic operatives of PDEA ROXII - South Cotabato Provincial Office under Director Naravy D Duquiatan and PDEA ROXIII - Surigao Del Sur Provincial Office under Director Aileen T Lovitos, together with GSCPO Police Station 2 under PMaj Ananias P Vasquez arrested six drug personalities in a buy-bust operation which resulted in dismantling of a drug den on May 19, 2020, 2:00PM at Yu Village, Brgy. Apopong, General Santos City.
The arrested suspects were identified as REY ORTIZ y COSTORIO Alias MATA, 59, technician (subject of the buy-bust operation); MICHAEL RITCH CABALLES y CONCEPCION, 28, laborer; DANILO GUINTO y CABRERA, 55, private driver; MARIEL FERNANDEZ y VABALOS, 20, jobless; and the siblings KENT GEORGE TABLAC y ABELLA, 33, call center agent and KEVIN TABLAC y ABELLA, 38, jobless.
Confiscated during the operation were two sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 15 grams with an estimated value of Php 102,000.00, assorted drug paraphernalia, empty plastic sachets placed inside a pencil case and a cash deposit slip amounting to Php 104,000.00.
Ortiz has been on the authorities' watch for several months already placing him on the target-list. He utilizes the rented-house, which is owned by Tablac brothers, as a drug den.
The suspects, detained at PDEA ROXII Detention Facility, will face charges for violation of Article II of RA 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
GenSan drug raid dismantles drug den, arrests 6
DRUG DEN DISMANTLED, SIX PERSONALITIES ARRESTED IN GENSAN CITY
Anti-narcotic operatives of PDEA ROXII - South Cotabato Provincial Office...
CBCP head calls for cooperation with gov't on religious services guidelines
The head of the Catholic bishops’ leadership asked church leaders to take lead in showing “calmness” and “cooperation” with the government as the...
BARMM appoints new set of community midwives
COTABATO CITY — Seventy-three newly-appointed community midwives from Maguindanao took their oath on Tuesday, May 19, at the Ministry of Health (...
May 25 is holiday, says Pres. Duterte
COTABATO CITY - Pres. Duterte declared May 25 as nationwide regular holiday.
...
DA 12 grants P5-K cash aid to 3,897 Lebak farmers
The Department of Agriculture in Region 12 (DA 12) has completed on May 15 the distribution of PhP5,000 cash assistance to 3,897 rice farmers in...