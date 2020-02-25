GenSan garbage collector: “Waste management awareness makes our job easier"

This was the statement of one of the street sweepers General Santos City during a conversation Wednesday afternoon with some personnel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 12, undergoing training on information dissemination.

Allan Fernandez, administrative aide of the city government and assigned to maintain cleanliness in some parts of the city’s public market, said that the people in GenSan are now more disciplined in managing their wastes compared to previous years.

“Before we were deployed in our respective assignments, we were oriented first on the nature of our tasks especially the proper waste segregation,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez grew up in the city and witnessed the transformation of public behavior in terms of waste disposal by the people.

“There are some who are still littering in the streets but it has decreased,” he said.

“When I see someone putting its waste in improper area, I quickly remind him or her to throw it to the trash bins in designated areas of the market,” he added.

In June 2018, the Tayo Ang Kalikasan (TAK), a DENR-led "People's Environment Stewardship Movement" that will rally the nation toward sustainable development was launched in Region 12 and graced by no less than DENR Secretary Roy A. Cimatu.

TAK is a movement that will broaden the participation of the citizenry on environmental programs like the solid waste management.

Dr. Sabdullah C. Abubacar, CESO IV, DENR-12 regional executive director, said in a statement that protecting the environment is not only the responsibility of the DENR but the obligation of all stakeholders.

“DENR cannot do it alone. Our agency’s manpower is not enough to protect and conserve the environment. We need the participation of the public to implement our mandate,” Director Abubacar said.

Fernandez emphasized that his role as a street sweeper is a great help in promoting and maintaining a healthy and clean environment.

“Protecting the environment is our duty. Everyone should do its part,” Fernandez said. (MMMaulana)