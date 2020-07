Good news: No new COVID-19 case in Soccsksargen

KORONADAL CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today said no new case of COVID-19 was recorded as of today, July 12, Sunday.

In its Regional COVID-19 tracker, DOH-12 reiterated its call for the public to always OBSERVE PHYSICAL DISTANCING, MANDATORY WEARING OF FACE MASK, REGULAR HAND WASHING, EAT NUTRITIOUS FOODS and AVOID POSTING FAKE NEWS.