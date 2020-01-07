Gov. Catamco convenes dept heads to expedite processing of docs for Mlang airport

KIDAPAWAN CITY – North Cotabato Gov. Nancy A. Catamco has ordered concerned department heads to expedite the processing of documents to comply with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) requirements relative to the earlier pronouncement of support by Duterte for the operation of Central Mindanao airport.

The order came on her first management committee meeting Monday with chiefs of offices of the provincial government of North Cotabato.

Details of the said project, records of negotiations, meetings, agreements and designs on infrastructures and findings were also presented before the governor.

This has resulted to her mandating all responsible offices of the provincial government to unite their efforts in fast-tracking the processing of documents.

This includes addressing the nitty-gritty details of documents that needs to be complied and be submitted to DoTR purposely for the airport to be operational in due time.

The governor stressed that finger pointing on any official and employees on the delay of requirement submission to DoTR will not help solve the current status of the project.

"We need to technically address this concern para mas mabilis. Pointing a blaming finger to anybody won't help," she said. “Faster action must be taken.”

In line with this, Governor Catamco set a series of meetings with line agencies including the Office of Senator Laurence Christopher "Bong" Go following the verbal instruction of PRRD during his visit in Mlang last week.

Catamco has asked the President to intervene so the airport will become operational a soon as possible. In turn, the President directed Sen. Go, his trusted ally, to source out funds for the airport.

The governor believed that the airport would the pave way to a more brisk economic activity and addresses the need for fast transportation of agricultural products and improve trading engagements of North Cotabato.

Also known as Mlang airport, the Central Mindanao airport is located in Mlang with a land area of 101.2 hectares stretching from Barangay Tawan-tawan and New Rizal.

On 2014, DOTr downloaded P20-M for acquisition of expansion area for the project. Existing structures includes runway, fire building and administration building.