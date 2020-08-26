Gov. Catamco graces CLOA distribution in 2 Cotabato towns, vows aid to beneficiaries

ARAKAN, North Cotabato -- Governor Nancy Catamco today personally witnessed the ceremonial distribution of the Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) for some farmers in the province which she described as one of the best government programs.

The distributed area was the reservation site of University of Southern Mindanao-Cotabato Founcation College of Science and Technology (USM-CFCST) and the ceremonial program was held at the Arakan municipal gymnasium Tuesday afternoon.

In her message, Catamco congratulated the 1,500 CLOA recipients and vowed to provide them with the much needed farm inputs, planting materials to include technology and technical know-how transfer and training for farmers.

She said previous CLOA distribution failed because of lack of assistance from the government.

“Till the land now you can call your own and enjoy the fruits of your labors that should become a key in increasing productivity and income,” she stressed.

She also lauded DAR Secretary John Castrisciones who came over for the event as well as DAR officials for the historic events for farmers.

At least 3,035 CLOAs were distributed of the CARP covered lands under the University of Southern Mindanao Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries. It covered about 4,463,212 hectares.

The distribution was expected to greatly impact the security of land tenure of the ARBs in the area.

The reservation is bounded within 7 barangays, namely Malibatuan, Naje, Makalangot, Badiangon, Meocan, Doruluman, and Ilustre President Roxas. The land is part of the 5,000 reservation area.

According to Secretary Castrisciones, the distribution marks the completion of the farmers aspiration for a secured land ownership. "By doing this, we can expect for an increase in agricultural activity," in the area.

Major Gen. Reuben S. Basiao, 10th Infantry Division commander, in his message, urged the farmer beneficiaries to take responsive role in the pursuit of peace which is very essential component of development.

"We have been assisting the farmers in the community in so many ways, and this how peace building should work," Basiao said.

President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong" Go, also separately talked to the recipients via zoom Messages.

The President congratulated all CLOA title recipients and the DAR officials for making the project a success.

After the formal program, Gov. Catamco accompanied Castrisciones in formally delivering the CLOAs to at least two recipients in Ilustre, President Roxas.

Joining them were DAR Regional Director Marion Abella, PARPO 11 Reynaldo Anfone, Colonel Potenciano Camba of the 39IB, Mayor Jonathan Mahimpit of Pres. Roxas.

Also in attendance were Mayor Rene Rubino and Members of Sangguniang Bayan led by Vice Mayor Jenefier Anarna Pangilinan, Provicnial Board Member Dulia Sultan, Board Member Philbert Malaluan and Reynaldo Pagal who represented Rep. Rudy Caoagdan of North Cotabato 2nd district.

Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) chairman Sec. Emmanuel Piñol earlier delivered his message of support to all the agencies involved and vowed to help address the problem of the farmers through series of programs and initiatives.

He mentioned about the installation of Silos for corn farmers and establishment of tire factory in the area. (End)