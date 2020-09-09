Gov. Catamco meets kins of Kabacan massacre victims, vows to support probe

KABACAN, North Cotabato – North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco has assured relatives of Kabacan massacre victims that the provincial government will continue hunting down the perpetrators so that justice is served.

Catamco made the assurance as she met with the spouses and immediate families of nine Moro people who were killed by still unidentified gunmen near the University of Southern Mindanao (USM) campus on Aug. 29.

"Whether the perpetrators are in the government or anywhere connected, the provincial government will not side with anybody but justice,” Catamco during the dialogue held Monday at the house of Kabacan Mayor Herlo Guzman.

“We will pursue them whoever they are and wherever they may be,” she added.

Catamco also told the people of North Cotabato that what happened in Kabacan was not about Muslim and Christian conflict.

“Never, it was not about the two groups, the Muslim-Christin relationship in Kabacan is good, let us avoid speculations, Sadyang mayroon lang talagang mga masasamang loob. Ngunit iilan lamang sila. Marami po kaming nagmamahal sa inyo," Catamco said even as she asked the trust and support of the victims’ families in seeking justice.

Kabacan Mayor Herlo Guzman, Provincial Board Member Dulia Sultan, Barangay Captain Masla Mantawil and MILF Local Monitoring Team chairman and BARMM Barangay Coordinator Jabib Guibar have one common appeal to the victims’ families, that is, for everyone to remain “calm but vigilant.”

"Huwag po nating ilagay sa ating mga kamay ang batas. Naririto po kami upang tumulong sa inyo," Mayor Guzman said.

All these leaders also appealed to anyone who has the information to come forward to help solve the problem, assuring them of protection.

National Bureau of Investigation Regional Director Romeo Cotingjo that their probe is nearing completion. He also asked the relatives and other witnesses to come forward.

Catamco assured them that her office is always open for those who are seeing justice.

She then handed over financial aid to the victims’ relatives. (end)