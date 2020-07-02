Gov. Catamco: "Our frontliners need protection, not discrimination"
EDITOR: A house of a government frontliner in the fight against Covid-19 was cordoned off by police lines in Kidapawan City. The unidentified frontliner is on strict home quarantine as standard operating procedures.
Statement of Cotabato Province Governor Nancy Catamco on alleged discrimination against Covid-19 frontliner
The incident in Barangay Lanao, Kidapawan City where a house of one of the government’s frontliners was cordoned off with a police line has saddened me.
Why this is happening has puzzled me. Our frontliners need protection, not discrimination.
Our frontliners chose to risk their own lives to protect our people and yet they get no protection from people near his/her home who put up police line.
This is totally unacceptable in a highly civilized community like Cotabato province.
I have directed the police to look into it and the provincial health office to conduct parallel inquiry and device measures to prevent similar cases in the future.
I assure our frontliners that the full force of the law will protect you against discrimination.
To those responsible in discriminating or harming our frontliners simply because they work to protect our “kababayan” from infectious disease, you will not go unpunished.
To the people of Cotabato, let us be governed by our right senses and not by our emotions in dealing a particular situation.
The frontliner's home as shown in this photo that circulated in the social media. The police line has been removed but as to who did it remained unclear.
