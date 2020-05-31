Gov. Mangudadatu issues EO putting the province on MCQ

COTABATO CITY - Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu today issued Executive Order No. 05-015-2020 putting the province under Modified Community Quarantine starting June 1, Monday.

EO 05-015-2020 "An Order Imposing Modified Community Quarantine In the Province of Maguindanao" has salient features stated below.

1. No backride policy for motorcycles;

2. Odd-Even Scheme LIFTED;

3. Congregational Prayers until further notice from Darul Ifta;

4. Random thermal scanning in checkpoints, airports;

5. Curfew hours STILL IN EFFECT;

6. Painting of quieing are (visual ques);

7. Management of LSI/ROF.

Please be guided accordingly.