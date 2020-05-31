Gov. Mangudadatu issues EO putting the province on MCQ
COTABATO CITY - Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu today issued Executive Order No. 05-015-2020 putting the province under Modified Community Quarantine starting June 1, Monday.
EO 05-015-2020 "An Order Imposing Modified Community Quarantine In the Province of Maguindanao" has salient features stated below.
1. No backride policy for motorcycles;
2. Odd-Even Scheme LIFTED;
3. Congregational Prayers until further notice from Darul Ifta;
4. Random thermal scanning in checkpoints, airports;
5. Curfew hours STILL IN EFFECT;
6. Painting of quieing are (visual ques);
7. Management of LSI/ROF.
Please be guided accordingly.
