Gov't forces, MILF members together destroy marijuana farm

MAGUINDANAO -- Combined personnel of the Datu Montawal municipal police, the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion and members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front on Sunday uprooted more than a thousand marijuana shrubs found in Datu Montawal town.

MILF leader Hadji Abdullah Hamsa and Capt. Razul Pandulo, chief of the Datu Montawal municipal police, are now trying to identify the propagators of the marijuana shrubs planted neatly in rows on patches arable lands in an interior area at the border of Montawal and Pagalungan town, also in Maguindanao.

The marijuana plants were seized with the help of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. The joint government-MILF activity that led to seizure of the illegal plants was observed by representatives from the office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process.

Pandulo said it was the MILF leaders in Datu Montawal who helped them locate the Marijuana farm.