Govt forces seized bomb-making components after clash with BIFF in NoCot
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Government forces in North Cotabato on Saturday clashed with Dawlah Islamiya bomb makers that left undetermined rebels injured and the recovery of bomb making components.
Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong, 602nd Infantry Brigade commander, said elements of 7th Infantry Battalion, led by Lt. Colonel Niel Roldan, were conducting combat operations in pursuit of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) bomb makers known only Daurin Manampan and his brother Katato in Barangay Manaulanan, Pikit, North Cotabato at about 6 a.m.
Capulogn said the soldiers noticed a band of armed men later known to be BIFF in Sitio Blah of Barangay Manaulanan that triggered a brief firefight.
“Some of the gunmen scampered to different directions, leaving behind personal belongings, bullets, mobile phones and bomb making components,” Lt. Colonel Roldan said in his report to Brig. Gen. Capulong.
“No casualty on the government side,” he said. Both Capulong and Roldan vowed to continue relentless manhunt operations against lawless elements and terrorists to ensure safety of residents in its area of operation.
The Army official also lauded the participation of local Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in the operation against BIFF.
Govt forces seized bomb-making components after clash with BIFF in NoCot
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Government forces in North Cotabato on Saturday clashed with Dawlah Islamiya bomb makers that left undetermined rebels...
Just so, your light must shine before others
Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Reading 1 IS 58:7-10
Thus says the LORD:
Share your bread with the hungry,
...
BARMM hires 1,153 teachers for Maguindanao
COTABATO CITY - To elevate the quality of the educational system in the Bangsamoro region, the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education...
Off-duty soldier hurt in another Dawlah Islamiya attack
MAGUINDANAO --- Suspected hitmen of the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya shot and wounded another off-duty member of the Army’s 6th Infantry...
Another clandestine GenSan drug den closed
GENERAL SANTOS CITY - Anti-narcotics agents shut another drug den here Friday, the third in just two months.
The Philippine Drug...