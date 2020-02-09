Govt forces seized bomb-making components after clash with BIFF in NoCot

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Government forces in North Cotabato on Saturday clashed with Dawlah Islamiya bomb makers that left undetermined rebels injured and the recovery of bomb making components.

Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong, 602nd Infantry Brigade commander, said elements of 7th Infantry Battalion, led by Lt. Colonel Niel Roldan, were conducting combat operations in pursuit of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) bomb makers known only Daurin Manampan and his brother Katato in Barangay Manaulanan, Pikit, North Cotabato at about 6 a.m.

Capulogn said the soldiers noticed a band of armed men later known to be BIFF in Sitio Blah of Barangay Manaulanan that triggered a brief firefight.

“Some of the gunmen scampered to different directions, leaving behind personal belongings, bullets, mobile phones and bomb making components,” Lt. Colonel Roldan said in his report to Brig. Gen. Capulong.

“No casualty on the government side,” he said. Both Capulong and Roldan vowed to continue relentless manhunt operations against lawless elements and terrorists to ensure safety of residents in its area of operation.

The Army official also lauded the participation of local Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in the operation against BIFF.