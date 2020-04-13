Guiani-Sayadi assure constituents of extensive relief services

COTABATO CITY --- City Mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi on Sunday assured of up to a fourth wave of relief missions in all of 37 barangays under her jurisdiction while under COVID-19 quarantine.

In a livestream video, the first-termer mayor said they have facilitated the release of more than 80,000 food packs in continuing relief operations since last month for families displaced by the government’s coronavirus containment efforts

Guiani-Sayadi urged constituents to unite and remain sober on issues like some households not receiving rations yet from relief workers owing to mobility issues and other constraints.

She appealed to constituents to go to their barangay captains or to her office to ventilate their gripes and refrain from fomenting tension among local sectors by posting supposedly resolvable sentiments on Facebook.

“We are in a very strange, so peculiar situation. We are going to act in the concerns of the barangays. No one ever wished for the coronavirus problem to spread in the country or in the world,” Guiani-Sayadi said.

She said the relief activities of her office are being cascaded to villagers via the barangay governments.

Guiani-Sayadi said she is monitoring closely how her 37 constituent-barangay captains are extending to their respective constituents the city government’s COVID-19 related humanitarian outreach activities.