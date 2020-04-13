Guiani-Sayadi assure constituents of extensive relief services
COTABATO CITY --- City Mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi on Sunday assured of up to a fourth wave of relief missions in all of 37 barangays under her jurisdiction while under COVID-19 quarantine.
In a livestream video, the first-termer mayor said they have facilitated the release of more than 80,000 food packs in continuing relief operations since last month for families displaced by the government’s coronavirus containment efforts
Guiani-Sayadi urged constituents to unite and remain sober on issues like some households not receiving rations yet from relief workers owing to mobility issues and other constraints.
She appealed to constituents to go to their barangay captains or to her office to ventilate their gripes and refrain from fomenting tension among local sectors by posting supposedly resolvable sentiments on Facebook.
“We are in a very strange, so peculiar situation. We are going to act in the concerns of the barangays. No one ever wished for the coronavirus problem to spread in the country or in the world,” Guiani-Sayadi said.
She said the relief activities of her office are being cascaded to villagers via the barangay governments.
Guiani-Sayadi said she is monitoring closely how her 37 constituent-barangay captains are extending to their respective constituents the city government’s COVID-19 related humanitarian outreach activities.
6 villagers hurt in Pagalungan grenade blast
COTABATO CITY --- Four in a Moro family, two of them children, and two others were wounded in an explosion that ripped through a farming village...
Guiani-Sayadi assure constituents of extensive relief services
COTABATO CITY --- City Mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi on Sunday assured of up to a fourth wave of relief missions in all of 37 barangays under her...
CBCP: Easter spirit ‘alive’ in Filipinos’ sacrifice, service amid pandemic
The many people’s “heroic service and sacrifice” are concrete signs of the Easter spirit in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Catholic bishops...
Bangsamoro regional police camp under quarantine too
COTABATO CITY --- The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region has been imposing since last month stringent coronavirus quarantine...
A Final Salute to a Fallen Soldier!
A Final Salute to a Fallen Soldier!
The cremated remains of late 2LT VINCE MAGBANUA PA arrived at TOW EastMin Ramp, Davao Air Station, Brgy...