Gunman slain, pal hurt in Cotabato City shootout

COTABATO CITY - A gunman was killed while another was wounded in a mysterious shootout with another group in a busy spot in a commercial district in Cotabato at past 3:00 PM today.

Two 1911 .45 caliber pistols and spent bullet shells were found inside the car carrying the slain gunman.

Probers from the Cotabato City police office are still investigating on the incident and verifying the ownership of the car used by one of the two protagonist groups with a suspicious police commemorative plate.

The victims' silver Honda civic has license plate (LGZ-735) in front and a police commemorative plate at the rear.