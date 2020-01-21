Guv to Makilala LGU: Speed up submission of data to national gov't for NoCot rehab programs

MAKILALA, North Cotabato – North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco on Tuesday has urged officials of the local government of Makilala to fast tract the submission of documentary requirements being sought by national government agencies so the necessary assistance will be sent as soon as possible.

After learning that the local government of Makilala is yet to complete the data and requirements, Catamco who chairs the Porvincial Task Force on rehabilitation, met with Makilala local officials.

"We need to fast track all documents required of us by national agencies and start the recovery program for evacuees,” Catamco said.

The meeting was called for to help Makilala come up with correct data to meet the timeline set forth by the Office of Civil Defense and other national government agencies for the rehabilitation of the province.

Catamco urged Mayor Armand Quibod and the town’ council to come up with a “Task Force” to do all the work and get it done the soonest possible time.

"We need to meet timelines and come up with correct data so as not to jeopardize the assistance on the recovery program from the provincial and national government," Catamco told officials during the meeting.

Despite the donations the town and provincial government have received, affected LGUs cannot rehabilitate alone and still need the support from the national government.

Quibod revealed that the LGU already accumulated an amount of P46 million from the donations and is preparing its documents for submission to the Sangguniang Bayan for guidelines as to how these funds are used.

Among its priorities, he said, is the purchase of land areas for relocation sites.

"Many have come forward to offer their land but the prices have doubled or tripled,” Quibod told Catamco.

Data from the local government showed that 20,247 houses have been damaged by the earthquake. However, other data showed that 6,189 homes were totally destroyed while 9,041 were partially damaged or a total of only 15,230 damaged homes.

Aside from Catamco, the OCD and Department of Social welfare and Development (DSWD) have requested for correct entry of names and number of families and households affected since financial and other form of assistance will be downloaded individually.

PDRRM chief Mercy Foronda, provincial disaster risk reduction and management office chief, said the list must be corrected and validated to avoid delays in processing of assistance.

Catamco said the local officials of Makilala vowed to submit the necessary documents to the provincial governor’s office within the week so these can be submitted to the national government agencies.

"The evacuees and all the victims of this calamity really need help so they can live normal lives,” Catamco said. “It is not easy living in plastic homes, we known how hard and difficult it is.” (Ester Roque)