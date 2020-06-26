Hard copy no need: Cotabato Light consumers can see bill hassle-free, firm says
Get your bills on time and hassle - free
with the Cotabato Light e-Bill Facility!
Enjoy the benefits of receiving your bill through email.
To enroll, visit the Accredited Customer Service Center
at Alnor Commercial Complex, fill up the Application Form and submit along with your valid ID.
Once approved, you will no longer receive the hard copy of the bill.
For more information, you may contact our 24/7 customer service hotline or message us.
