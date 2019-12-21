Hard hat a must for Kidapawan City hall clients, workers

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Clients of Kidapawan City local government offices situated at the city hall are now required to wear hard hat as personal protective equipment (PPE) while within the city hall building and its vicinity, a city official today said.

“The safety of city hall clients is a priority,” said Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista in a press statement.

Based on Executive Order 080 issued by Evangelista on December 19, all workers and clients of the city hall are required to wear hard hat as PPE while transacting business in different offices within the three story city hall building.

Clients need not worry where to buy or secure hard hat because the city government will provide every visitor with a hard hat as they come to the city hall.

“While the city hall has been assessed as safe for occupancy, the wearing of hard hat is a safety measure for all,” Psalmer Bernalte, city disaster risk reduction and management council, said in radio interview.

Aftershocks of major earthquakes that rocked North Cotabato and Kidapawan City continue to hound residents.

Evangelista said the number of persons coming to the second and third floor is regulated to avoid overcrowding that may endanger the structure.

All employees are required to wear hard hat, too, according to Kidapawan City information officer Williamor Magbanua.

Magbanua said Evangelista ordered every department head to put up First Aid kit in their respective offices to attend to anyone who needs it when an earthquake occur.

To ensure compliance, the mayor formed Occupational Safety Board to continuously monitor compliance of his directive.