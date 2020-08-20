High anti-polio campaign turn out in Region 12

KORONADAL CITY ---- Region 12 achieved a 96.56 percent accomplishment in the government’s July 20 to August 2, 2020 “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio” campaign.

A report obtained Thursday from the Department of Health-12 placed at 96.56 percent, based on inputs from local government units, municipal and provincial health offices, the accomplishment in the anti-polio immunization drive in the region during the period.

Region 12 covers the provinces of Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

The government embarked on the SPKP drive after a number of children got afflicted last year with poliomyelitis, an infectious viral disease that affects the central nervous system and causes paralysis of the lower extremities.

In a matrix, the DOH-12 indicated that General Santos City and Sarangani had a 104.26 and a 102.42 percent SPKP accomplishment, respectively.

North Cotabato --- covering 17 towns and more than 10 barangays in its capital, Kidapawan City --- had a 90.40 percent accomplishment mark up, according to DOH-12.

The compiled accomplishment data for all other cities and provinces in Region 12 was from 95.85 to 97.61 percent, the DOH-12 reported.

Physician Aristides Concepcion Tan, regional director for DOH-12, said Thursday credit for the positive SPKP campaign turnout has to go to city, municipal and provincial governments in the region for having supported the program extensively.

The social development committee of the inter-agency, multi-sector Regional Development Council-12 supported the SPKP’s implementation in the region.

The World Health Organization and the United Nation Children’s Fund were among the key benefactors of the SPKP.

The immunization campaign was to be implemented from March 23 to April 2 but was reset to July 20 to August 2 as a consequence of the nationwide coronavirus quarantine restrictions Malacañang imposed as part of its COVID-19 containment effort.