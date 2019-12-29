High powered firearms and war materials recovered in Midsayap, North Cotabato
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – JTFC security forces together with the Midsayap MPS recovered several high powered firearms and war materials in Barangay Nabalawag of Midsayap, North Cotabato.
The combined troops conducted a joint Law Enforcement Operations on 1230 noon time of December 27 2019 upon receiving information from concerned civilians of the presence of suspected BIFF members in Brgy Nabalawag, Midsayap.
The suspects fled to different locations upon noticing the troops and left behind their war materials. The troops recovered 2 M16 rifles, 1 M14 rifle, various magazines and several rounds of ammunitions, bandoleers and backpacks.
Commander JTFC and 6ID, MGen Diosdado Carreon commended the troops for the recovery of the war materials. "We will not stop pursuing these terrorists most especially during this holiday season. This is to ensure that these terror groups will not have the capability to disrupt the peace here in Mindanao," the Commander added.
