"Hot lumbers" seize in Alamada, North Cotabato

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer (CENRO) of Midsayap in Cotabato Province Badjury H. Mustapha bared that his office seized the 3,074 board feet of undocumented forest products in Alamada town on June 23.

According to CENRO Mustapha, they were notified by a concerned citizen regarding the possible illegal logs along the barangay road of Purok 5, Sitio Katud-an in Barangay Pacao of the said town.

Forester Judy B. Angkad, the CENRO Midsayap anti-illegal logging task force (AILTF) team leader, said that they spotted the forest products composed of Lauan and Gmelina upon their arrival in the reported area.

Apprehension and hauling of the logs were immediately conducted since there was no tree cutting permit issued by the CENRO Midsayap in the area upon the AILTF verification.

“We are appealing to the public to continue reporting any environmental concerns to the nearest DENR office,” CENRO Mustapha said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the officials of Paco barangay local government unit and Alamada Police Station for extending their assistance in the hauling of the illegal logs.

CENRO Mustapha said that the investigations are on-going to determine the possible legal actions against the owners of the seized forest products which are currently under the custody of his office. (MMMaulana) | Courtesy: CENRO Midsayap