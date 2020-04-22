Humanitarian efforts of Lanao Sur gov’t continue

COTABATO CITY ---- The Lanao del Sur provincial government has expanded its relief operations to far-flung areas to ease the situation of residents displaced by the province-wide coronavirus quarantine.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong said Wednesday credit for their continuing humanitarian works should go to personnel of the provincial government, the provincial police office and units of the Army’s 103rd Brigade.

Lanao del Sur covers 39 towns and more than 90 barangays in its capital, Marawi City.

Adiong said the local government units in the province have also been helping his office carry out its relief operations in remote barangays.

The entire Lanao del Sur province and Marawi City has been under quarantine since March.

Adiong said the office of the provincial agriculturist has also embarked on programs intended to maximize the propagation of short-term crops and vegetables by Maranaw farmers to cushion the adverse impact on their productivity of the province-wide quarantine.

“We are now initiating contingency maneuvers as part of our long-range preparations for our war on COVID-19,” Adiong said Wednesday.

He said they have also been enforcing measures to keep the prices of freshwater fishes from the vast Lake Lanao low while the province is under a health emergency.