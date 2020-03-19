IPHO-Lanao Sur releases data on Covid-19
TESDA-12 gumagawa ng face masks para sa mga frontliners ng rehiyon
Nag-umpisa na ang produksyon ng paunang facemask na ibibigay ng TESDA Sox sa mga mamamayan at kawani ng gobyerno na nakabantay upang mapuksa at...
Covid-19: LTO-12 regional office in Koronadal ceases operation
KORONADAL CITY - As part of its contribution to prevent spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), the Land Transportation Office in the Soccsksargen...
Covid-19: Socomedics hospital issues guidelines, disinfect premises after one PUI was admitted
KORONADAL CITY - The management of Socomedics Medical Center in the city has issued advisory to all its clients and the public in general today,...
1. COVID-19 patient sa Marawi City, pumanaw na! Cotabato city, nakapagtala...