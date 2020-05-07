IPHO-Maguindanao conducts mass testing for COVID-19

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao – The provincial health office of Maguindanao on Wednesday conducted the rapid mass testing for suspected coronavirus patients as part of measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Frontliners in the fight against COVID-19 trooped to an isolation tent beside the Datu Odin Sinsuat (DOS) municipal hall in Barangay Dalican where health workers conducted mass testing.

One resident of DOS has been tested positive of the virus but later on recovered and is now on stable condition.

Prioritize were extended to health workers who attended to a patient found positive of the virus after attending a cockfighting derby in Davao City in early March.

“This is good and we have been expecting it so we are now confidence after performing our duties as health providers,” a frontliner, asking she remained unidentified, said.

Dr. Elizabeth Samama, Maguindanao provincial health chief, said the rapid test eyes about 200 persons during the 3-day tests.

She said those coming out positive during the first phase of the testing will be isolated at provincial hospital in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao.

Samama said the rapid testing kits were provided by the Maguindanao provincial government, headed by Gov. Bai Meriam Sangki-Mangudadatu.

Another frontliner said: “(This is) advantage din ito sa amin para malaman kung healthy ba kami before taking care of our patients and are we still health when we come home to be with our families.”

“Relatives of the patient earlier tested positive of COVID-19 were among the priorities in this testing,” Samama said.

DOS Mayor Cheryl Sinsuat expressed gratitude to the provincial government and the health office for prioritizing her town in the test. (FC)