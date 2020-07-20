IPHO-Maguindanao holds kick-off ceremonies for “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio” in Datu Odin town

COTABATO CITY – Local executives and health officials of Maguindanao, led by Gov. Bai Mariam Mangudadatu today launched the final round of Sabayang Patak Kotra Polio in Datu Odin Sinsuat town to kick-start the 14-day long anti-polio vaccination.

Dr. Elizabeth Samama, Maguindanao health chief and head of Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) and Mayor Cheryl Sinsuat of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, also joined Mangudadatu in the kick off ceremonies at the town’s covered court Monday morning.

Before the formal kick-off ceremonies, hundreds of barangay health workers and “bakunadors” joined the motorcade around town making the launching of anti-polio campaign festive amid the pandemic. “All our bakunadors are ready, they are in full battle gear complete with personal protective equipment and face shields as protocols against Covid-19,” Samama told reporters.

Mayor Sinsuat has thrown out her all out support for the anti-polio vaccination.

“I am glad IPHO chose our town as kick-off area for the final round of vaccination,” she said.

Dr. Samama said IPHO-Maguindanao is eyeing to serve all the 195,068 children aged 59 months old and below during the 14 day drive, starting July 20 to August 2. She formed 671 vaccination teams to be deployed in 508 village across Maguindanao.

“We expect to reach 95 percent of the 195,068 target children,” she said. During the first round in January, IPHO-Maguindanao recorded a 109 percent immunization coverage while during the second round it hit 98 percent. During the third and fourth round of immunization in Maguindanao, Samama said the immunization coverage had reached 101 percent.

Meanwhile, Muslim Grand Mufti Abuhuraira A. Udasan called on all Moro mothers across the Bangsamoro region to cooperate in the anti-polio vaccination.

He said the Darul Ifta (Islamic House of Opinion) has came out with an pronouncement that anti-polio vaccination is allowed in Islam and that it has no side effect to children.

Udasan also asked the BARMM health ministry to ensure that all “bakunadors” wear protective gears to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19 as they went house to house for anti-polio vaccination.