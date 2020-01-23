Iqbal declares 1st Palarong BARMMAA a success

UPI, Maguindanao - Minister Mohager Iqbal of the Bangsamoro Government's Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) declared the region's 1st athletic event a success and said it was an addition to the Bangsamoro's list of milestones and achievements.

On Tuesday, January 21, Iqbal led the closing ceremony of the 1st annual Palarong Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Athletics Association (BARMMAA) at the Nuro Central Elementary School in Nuro, Upi, Maguindanao.

Maguindanao II division emerged as overall champion in both elementary and secondary levels, with a total haul of 31 and 45 gold medals, respectively.

Maguindanao I placed second overall winner at the elementary level, with 27 gold medals, followed by Sulu with 18 and Tawi-Tawi with 9 to round up the top four players. While at the secondary level, Maguindanao I also bagged second place with 42 gold medals, Lamitan City with 36 and Sulu with 30.

"We are proud of your achievements. Keep soaring high," Iqbal said as he congratulated the victorious student-athletes.

“It will be the Bangsamoro as a whole that will benefit from the commendable performance and sportsmanship illustrated by our athletes,” he said.

As for those who didn't win, Iqbal said, "Please do not be discouraged. I want to emphasize that failure is the mother of success. Grab the opportunity to compete, exert more effort, and I am confident you will be the next winners."

4,749 student-athletes, from nine schools division of the Bangsamoro region, participated in the week-long athletic event which run from January 16-21.

Francis J. Rabaca, 16, from Basilan division, won a gold medal in archery. He said he worked hard for it as he wants to fulfill his father’s dream for him – to compete in the 2020 Palarong Pambansa.

“My goal is to be a gold medalist in the 2020 Palarong Pambansa. I will do my best to bring pride to my homeland, Basilan,” Rabaca.

Meanwhile, Rocel Aira L. Agustin, 15, a volleyball gold medalist from Maguindanao II, said she was thankful to the Bangsamoro Government’s full support.

“Maraming nagbago dahil dati ay wala pa gaano kaming mga sponsors. Ngayon ay sobrang dami na pong tumutulong sa amin,” she said.

Iqbal said the education ministry will "intensify efforts to improve academic education and sports development in all educational institutions is the Bangsamoro region."

"Sports and physical education are essential components of the balanced, inclusive, and relevant educational system we envisioned for our children," he said.

Iqbal also congratulated the region's different school division superintendents, supervisors, and other school administrators for their contributions to the success of the BARMM's first athletic event. (Bureau of Public Information)