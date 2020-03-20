Iqbal to early release MBHTE employees' March salaries

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Basic Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) has recently issued an order to fast track the early release of their employees' salaries for the month of March.



This is in view of the Presidential Proclamation No. 922 of President Rodrigo Duterte, placing the entire country under a State of Public Health Emergency amidst Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat.



“We made this move to ensure that our employees can act accordingly and finance their necessities in this time of pandemic," BARMM Education Minister Mohaqher Iqbal said.



The minister also noted that MBHTE is the largest ministry in BARMM that covers 60% of the workforce in the entire region.



"Therefore, it is our responsibility to aid them as much as our extent in this situation," he added.



The salary release will also cover the contract of service and casual employees of the ministry.



Aside from this, the ministry have also requested the salary differentials for their employees to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) through the Ministry of Finance, and Budget and Management (MFBM).



“The focus of the Bangsamoro Government now is to keep our employees and constituents safe while helping them in the best manner that we can," he said.



Iqbal urged the employees to do wise and prudent spending of money, especially in this time of crisis. (Bureau of Public Information)