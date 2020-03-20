Iqbal to early release MBHTE employees' March salaries
COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Basic Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) has recently issued an order to fast track the early release of their employees' salaries for the month of March.
This is in view of the Presidential Proclamation No. 922 of President Rodrigo Duterte, placing the entire country under a State of Public Health Emergency amidst Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat.
“We made this move to ensure that our employees can act accordingly and finance their necessities in this time of pandemic," BARMM Education Minister Mohaqher Iqbal said.
The minister also noted that MBHTE is the largest ministry in BARMM that covers 60% of the workforce in the entire region.
"Therefore, it is our responsibility to aid them as much as our extent in this situation," he added.
The salary release will also cover the contract of service and casual employees of the ministry.
Aside from this, the ministry have also requested the salary differentials for their employees to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) through the Ministry of Finance, and Budget and Management (MFBM).
“The focus of the Bangsamoro Government now is to keep our employees and constituents safe while helping them in the best manner that we can," he said.
Iqbal urged the employees to do wise and prudent spending of money, especially in this time of crisis. (Bureau of Public Information)
Iqbal to early release MBHTE employees' March salaries
COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Basic Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) has recently issued an order to fast track the early release of their...
Search for suspected COVID-19 carrier Tablighs gaining headway
COTABATO CITY --- Provincial officials in Basilan urged authorities Friday to coordinate with the Markaz in the provinces to hasten the search for...
DOH-12: PUI died in Tacurong hospital
TACURONG CITY - An 87-year-old man from Sultan Kudarat suspected of having coronavirus died on March 13, 2020 in one of the hospitals here where...
I am the Lord your God, hear my voice
Friday of the Third Week of Lent
Reading 1 HOS 14:2-10
Thus says the LORD:
Return, O Israel, to the LORD, your God...
Gov. Tamayo asks PhilHealth, hospital officials to work together amid COVID 19 woes
KOROANDAL CITY -- “I am thankful that as of this date, we don’t have confirmed cases yet but in times like this, we all need to give and take just...