Isabela City’s SEA Games medalist hailed

John M. Unson
SEA Games medalist Joel Villa, feted with honor rite this week. (Contributed)

COTABATO CITY --- He was honored for having brought home fame and honor.

Who is he? Joel Villanueva Delos Reyes, who won a silver medal in a duathlon event in the recent South East Asian (SEA) Games.

He was lauded by local officials and honored with cash gifts from Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman of Isabela City in Basilan and the lone congressional representative in the island province, Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman during a big gathering this week.

The event capped off the yearend thanksgiving gathering of the employees of the local government unit in Isabela City, homeland of Delos Reyes now rising from underdevelopment due to governance issues and conflicts in towns around that hounded residents for decades.

Turabin-Hataman and Isabela City Vice Mayor Kifli Salliman, both first-termers are both actively involved in domestic programs promoting youth welfare and other interventions meant to empower talented young constituents who now excel in academics and sports.

 

Isabela City's SEA Games medalist hailed

