Isabela City LGU, police cracks whip on quarantine offenders

COTABATO CITY ---The local government unit of Isabela City in Basilan and the city’s police force together cracked the whip harder this week on residents ignoring social distancing regulation as part of the LGU’s coronavirus containment efforts.

The city police and the office of Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman are together in enforcing measures meant to protect constituents from the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

Isabela City police chief Lt. Col. Homer Dumalag said Saturday they have reprimanded the offenders they gathered for an orientation in the city police office compound.

At least 45 social distancing offenders in Isabela City were apprehended one after another this week.

They were immediately lectured on the need for them to distance themselves from one another while the whole city is under quarantine, according to Dumalag.

The city mayor and vice mayor, Kifli Salliman, and the Isabela City police are cooperating in enforcing the LGU’s anti-COVID-19 measures in the city’s more than 40 barangays.