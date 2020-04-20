Islamic Relief Worldwide distributeS food packs for Muslims ahead of Ramadhan

COTABATO CITY - The upcoming blessed month of Ramadhan, expectedly April 24, this year, will be a difficult time for thousands of families who are affected by lockdown and enhanced community quarantine due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW)- a faith-inspired humanitarian and development organization, has started distributing 4,350 food packs to selected families in seven municipalities in Maguindanao province namely, Sultan sa Barongis, Shariff Saydona, Northern Kabuntalan, Datu Piang, Sultan Mastura, Datu Blah Sinsuat and Datu Hoffer and Butig in Lanao del Sur on April 20–22, 2020 to support them in these extraordinarily difficult times.

The Food Pack distribution, as part of its seasonal programs, aims to provide nutrition to families in vulnerable communities in Mindanao.

The food packs contain kilos of rice, green mongo beans, brown sugar, native coffee, vegetable oil, sardines, corned beef and canned meat.

For Islamic Relief Philippines, though the Ramadhan Project is a yearly work, this year it holds more significance as communities are struggling to meet their basic needs due to the ongoing lockdown.

The provision of food packs to the beneficiaries will support in covering the food shortage in the province, as a result of the community quarantine/lockdown being implemented by the government as preventive measure to fight against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

This will contribute to government’s efforts to reach out to the most vulnerable and affected communities.

The project will be implemented in close cooperation with the BARMM READI (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao-Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence) and the selection of Ramadhan Project recipients was based on the standard criteria of the IRW in consultation with BARMM READI.

IRW has been implementing Ramadhan Project since 2016.

This year, they thank partners and donors for supporting the project with the common goal of extending help for poor families in vulnerable communities.