  Saturday Jun, 20 2020 07:17:15 PM

Isolation facility in North Cotabato jail compound mulled

Local News • 10:30 AM Sat Jun 20, 2020
53
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- The provincial government of North Cotabato is contemplating on setting up a COVID-19 isolation facility inside the large compound of the provincial jail for local detainees and those clamped down in other detention facilities in the province.

The plan was discussed during a meeting Thursday of provincial health officials, members of the North Cotabato provincial disaster risk reduction and management council and representatives from the Bureau of Jail Management and the provincial engineer’s office.

Physician Eva Rabaya, chief of North Cotabato’s Integrated Provincial Health Office, told reporters Friday the facility can also be used as a confinement building for detainees afflicted with other contagious diseases besides COVID-19.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said Saturday he has requested Rabaya to seek the support of the Department of Health for the project.

The North Cotabato District Jail is located near the governor’s office in Barangay Amas in Kidapawan City, the capital of the province.

Catamco said she is for the construction of an COVID-19 isolation facility inside the jail compound. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Planta ng katol, nasunog sa Mlang, North Cotabato kaninang madaling araw

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Tinupok ng apoy ang mosquito repellant factory sa Barangay Nueva Vida, Mlang North Cotabato alas 4:30 ng madaling araw kanina....

Isolation facility in North Cotabato jail compound mulled

COTABATO CITY --- The provincial government of North Cotabato is contemplating on setting up a COVID-19 isolation facility inside...

Piñol: No back-ride policy snags economic recovery

As Chairman of the Mindanao Development Authority, I will officially transmit to the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID 19 today a communication...

CENRO Kiamba highlights collaboration, conservation and protection of marine turtles

KIAMBA, SARANGANI PROVINCE - In commemoration of the World Sea Turtles Day on June 16, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-...

BARMM hires 42 health workers, other personnel to man Covid-19 facility in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government's Ministry of Health (MOH-BARMM) hired 42 health workers and maintenance personnel to man the Covid-19...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208