Isolation facility in North Cotabato jail compound mulled

COTABATO CITY --- The provincial government of North Cotabato is contemplating on setting up a COVID-19 isolation facility inside the large compound of the provincial jail for local detainees and those clamped down in other detention facilities in the province.

The plan was discussed during a meeting Thursday of provincial health officials, members of the North Cotabato provincial disaster risk reduction and management council and representatives from the Bureau of Jail Management and the provincial engineer’s office.

Physician Eva Rabaya, chief of North Cotabato’s Integrated Provincial Health Office, told reporters Friday the facility can also be used as a confinement building for detainees afflicted with other contagious diseases besides COVID-19.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said Saturday he has requested Rabaya to seek the support of the Department of Health for the project.

The North Cotabato District Jail is located near the governor’s office in Barangay Amas in Kidapawan City, the capital of the province.

Catamco said she is for the construction of an COVID-19 isolation facility inside the jail compound.