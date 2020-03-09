Jail guard arrested in foiled Marawi shabu smuggling attempt

COTABATO CITY --- The police foiled Sunday an attempt by a jail guard to smuggle into Marawi City P1.3 million worth of shabu.

Walid Usman of the Lanao del Sur provincial jail, is now in the custody of the Marawi City police.

He was intercepted in Barangay Tampilong, Marawi City by a police team, acting on tips from confidential informants privy to his supposed delivery of shabu to a local buyer from a supplier outside of the city.

Police agents nabbed Usman, a member of the jail security unit under the office of Lanao del Sur’s provincial jail management, while on a vehicle where the shabu he was to bring somewhere in Marawi City was found.

In a statement Monday, the Lanao del Sur provincial police office said Usman shall be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.