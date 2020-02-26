Japan, IOM, UNFPA embark on pro-BARMM projects

COTABATO CITY --- The Japanese government and two international donor outfits are to embark on solar electrification and women empowerment projects in the Bangsamoro region.

Japanese Ambassador Haneda Koji, Kristen Marie Dadey of the International Organization for Migration, and Kato Ioro of the United Nations Population Fund on Monday signed agreements binding them to cooperate on setting up of solar power systems in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and in reintegrating female combatants into mainstream society.

The Japanese government is a major benefactor of the peace process between Malacanang and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

The tripartite development initiative has $2.12 million for solar power facilities in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, or BaSulTa area, in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The BARMM, created only last year via a plebiscite that resulted in the ratification of its regional charter, the Bangsamoro Organic Law, also covers Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, both in mainland Mindanao.

The UNFPA has allocated $1.3 million for programs complementing the transition process from the defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to BARMM.

The UNFPA and other agencies of the United Nations have been extending humanitarian interventions to underdeveloped southern Moro communities long before the ARMM’s replacement with BARMM in February last year.

Under its new program complementing the Mindanao peace process, UNFPA shall also help guide community social and gender service providers in extending psycho-social support to victims of “gender-based violence” and in prevention of child marriages.

Its program shall also focus on helping hasten the reintegration to mainstream society of women former rebels to help restore normalcy in areas covered by the Mindanao peace process.

Besides its peace-building programs in BARMM, the Japanese government has also been providing capacity-building support for officials of the Bangsamoro regional government.

The Japanese government has also been funding infrastructure projects in far-flung Bangsamoro towns via the Japan International Cooperation Agency.