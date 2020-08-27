Jolo bishop appeals for end to violence

JOLO, Sulu - Newly-installed Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo Bishop Charlie Inzon appealed for an end to the violence as twin bombings believed to be perpetrated by a suicide bomber rocked the island municipality anew Monday.

“Covid is already a terrible burden we carry daily. Spare us from yet another tragedy. God help us. Answer our prayers,” said Inzon exclusively to PressONE.ph. Inzon recently assumed his post as Apostolic Vicar of Jolo on July 16, feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, patroness of the vicariate.

Police and military officials said 22 civilians were injured from the powerful blast.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the first explosion occurred about 11:53AM. Authorities believed the improvised explosive device was rigged to a motorcycle that hit a military truck parked in front Paradise Food Shop along Serantes Street in Barangay Walled City, Jolo.

Another IED exploded at about 1PM, about 100 meters away from the first explosion site. It injured a still undetermined number of police and military personnel who were at the explosion site.

Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) confirmed that four soldiers died on the spot from the first explosion.

Total casualties have reached 10 while injuries at up to 40.

The twin bombings are similar to the January 27, 2019 twin bombings that killed early Sunday Mass goers in the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cathedral and military personnel responding to the blast.

The first IED exploded at 8:28 am inside the cathedral killing Mass goers and injuring scores.

Fifteen seconds after 8:30 am, a second IED placed inside the utility box of a motorcycle parked near the entrance of the cathedral, exploded as government troops rushed to respond to the first bombing.

At least 20 people were killed and 102 others were injured. The terror jihadist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack saying two suicide bombers carried out the attack.