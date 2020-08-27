  Thursday Aug, 27 2020 06:05:25 PM

Jolo bishop appeals for end to violence

Breaking News • 10:15 AM Thu Aug 27, 2020
46
By: 
By Rommel F. Lopez | PressOne
Jolo Bishop Charlie Inzon, OMI

JOLO, Sulu - Newly-installed Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo Bishop Charlie Inzon appealed for an end to the violence as twin bombings believed to be perpetrated by a suicide bomber rocked the island municipality anew Monday.

“Covid is already a terrible burden we carry daily. Spare us from yet another tragedy. God help us. Answer our prayers,” said Inzon exclusively to PressONE.ph. Inzon recently assumed his post as Apostolic Vicar of Jolo on July 16, feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, patroness of the vicariate.

Police and military officials  said 22 civilians were injured from the powerful blast.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the first explosion occurred about 11:53AM.  Authorities believed the improvised explosive device was rigged to a motorcycle that hit a military truck parked in front Paradise Food Shop along Serantes Street in Barangay Walled City, Jolo.

Another IED exploded at about 1PM, about 100 meters away from the first explosion site. It injured a still undetermined number of police and military personnel who were at the explosion site.

Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) confirmed that four soldiers died on the spot from the first explosion.

Total casualties have reached 10 while injuries at up to 40.

The twin bombings are similar to the January 27, 2019 twin bombings that killed early Sunday Mass goers in the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cathedral and military personnel responding to the blast.

The first IED exploded at 8:28 am inside the cathedral killing Mass goers and injuring scores.

Fifteen seconds after 8:30 am, a second IED placed inside the utility box of a motorcycle parked near the entrance of the cathedral, exploded as government troops rushed to respond to the first bombing.

At least 20 people were killed and 102 others were injured. The terror jihadist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack saying two suicide bombers carried out the attack.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Maguindanao fisherman rescues wounded melon-headed dolphin off Parang coast

PARANG, Maguindanao  – A fisherman who also doubles as “Bantay Dagat volunteer” today rescued a wounded dolphin after it got stranded off the...

DILG to LGUs: Senior citizens are now allowed to go out to buy essentials

MANILA - The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) today clarified that senior citizens, while strongly encouraged to stay home...

Suspended SK mayor files MR before office of Gov. Mangudadatu

TACURONG CITY – Mayor Azel Mangudadatu of Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat has filed motion for reconsideration on the 45-day preventive suspension...

Bangsamoro police camp shut due to COVID-19

COTABATO CITY --- The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region has shut all gates to Camp SK Pendatun after 34 of its personnel tested...

Zero COVID-19' in Basilan prov'l jail

COTABATO CITY --- All 107 detainees in the Basilan provincial jail tested negative to COVID-19, in contrast with prevalent infection cases in most...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267