  Wednesday Sep, 16 2020

Jolo blasts victims received full hospital assistance from BARMM’s AMBAG

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:15 PM Wed Sep 16, 2020
By: 
BPI news release

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Government’s ‘Ayudang Medikal mula sa Bangsamoro Government’ (AMBAG) Program has released over Php425,000.00 worth of hospital assistance to aid the Jolo blasts victims in Sulu.

The said assistance covered thirty-one (31) admitted patients at Sulu Provincial Hospital, who were victims of twin bombings that happened on August 24, 2020.

BARMM Cabinet Secretary and AMBAG Program Head Mohd Asnin Pendatun said, “the Chief Minister wanted to ensure that these victims will be discharged from the hospital without paying any bills with the help of our AMBAG Program.”

All of the 31 admitted patients have already recovered and discharged by the hospital.

The said hospitalization assistance of the Office of the Chief Minister’s (OCM) AMBAG Program is on top of the cash assistance provided by the Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG) and the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) last August 28, 2020.

The AMBAG Program is a flagship program of the OCM designed to help indigent patients receive medical assistance, and is in partnership with 12 hospitals across Bangsamoro region. (Bureau of Public Information)

