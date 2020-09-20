  Sunday Sep, 20 2020 10:10:21 AM

Jolo wharf bomb plot foiled

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 07:45 AM Sun Sep 20, 2020
27
By: 
John M. Unson
The improvised explosive was deactivated promptly by responding government bomb disposal experts. (Contributed)

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities defused Saturday night in the Jolo wharf a rifle grenade packed with concrete nails and rigged with a blasting device that can be detonated from a distance.

Jolo is the capital town of the hostile Sulu province in the Bangsamoro region.

Reports received by the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao said the IED was found by members of the Philippine Coast Guard while patrolling around the wharf.

The improvised explosive device was left near the police’s Maritime Office at one side of the wharf, where vessels are berthed.

Fifteen people were killed, among them soldiers and police personnel, were killed while 78 others were injured in two bomb attacks last month in a commercial hub in Jolo.

Jolo is the capital town of Sulu, a component province of the Bangsamoro region.

Major Gen. Corleto Vinluan of the Western Mindanao Command said Sunday he is thankful to the members of the Coast Guard who found the IED, enabling bomb experts to deactivate it promptly.  

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC COVID WATCH: 19 Cotabtato City patients recover; Region 12 records 46 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Forty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday night in the Soccsksargen region, raising total confirmed cases to 1,085, the...

Open our hearts, O Lord, to listen to the words of your Son

Reading 1 IS 55:6-9 Seek the LORD while he may be found, call him while he is near. Let the scoundrel forsake his way, and the wicked his...

Jolo wharf bomb plot foiled

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities defused Saturday night in the Jolo wharf a rifle grenade packed with concrete nails and rigged with a blasting...

3,962 new Covid-19 infections; active cases now 68.6K: DOH

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 3,962 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19), bringing the total of active cases in the...

Authorities confirm locally-acquired transmission of Covid-19 in Kidapawan

COTABATO CITY  – After collating data from Cotabato Provincial and Kidapawan City Epidemiological Surveillance Units, and the Department of...