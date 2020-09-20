Jolo wharf bomb plot foiled

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities defused Saturday night in the Jolo wharf a rifle grenade packed with concrete nails and rigged with a blasting device that can be detonated from a distance.

Jolo is the capital town of the hostile Sulu province in the Bangsamoro region.

Reports received by the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao said the IED was found by members of the Philippine Coast Guard while patrolling around the wharf.

The improvised explosive device was left near the police’s Maritime Office at one side of the wharf, where vessels are berthed.

Fifteen people were killed, among them soldiers and police personnel, were killed while 78 others were injured in two bomb attacks last month in a commercial hub in Jolo.

Major Gen. Corleto Vinluan of the Western Mindanao Command said Sunday he is thankful to the members of the Coast Guard who found the IED, enabling bomb experts to deactivate it promptly.