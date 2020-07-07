Juvenile Philippine Serpent Eagle rescued, freed in Sarangani
KORONADAL CITY – Environment officials on Monday freed a juvenile Philippine Serpent Eagle (Spilornis holospilus) by a village official on Friday in Kiamba, Sarangani province.
Lawyer Felix Alicer, regional executive director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), said the endangered bird was rescued by Francisco Polayapoy, chairperson of Barangay Lomuyon in Kiamba, Sarangani Province.
It returned to its natural habitat on July 6 after it was released by the officials of Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO Kiamba).
CENR Officer Ali M. Hadjinasser, PhD. said that Polayapoy found the young wild bird along the shoreline of Barangay Lomuyon.
Aware the bird is endangered and must be handled safely, he turned it over to Edgar Q. Calderon of CENRO-Kiamba for for temporary custody and rehabilitation.
Based on the assessment of Philippine Eagle Foundation, the raptor is believed to be female and weighed more than 800 grams, has 40 centimeters height and 108 centimeters wingspan before it was released.
Per CENRO Kiamba's record, the freed wild bird was the second Philippine Serpent Eagle rescued and released by the office this year. (Edwin O. Fernandez)
