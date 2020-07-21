KAPA Founder huli sa Surigao, sobra 40 mga armas, machine gun, nakumpiska
Kapa Founder Joel Apolinario at 23 na kalalakihan naaresto ng PNP sa Sitio Dahican, Brgy. Handamayan, Lingig, Surigao Del Sur
Pasado 7:30 ng umaga ng nagsagawa ng operasyon ang PNP laban kay Pastor Joel Apolinario, 46 years old, married, founder of KAPA Community Ministry International sa Isang Isolated Resort saSitio Dahican, Brgy Handamayan, Lingig, Surigao del sur.
Isinagawa ang pagsisilbi ng arrest warrant laban kay Apolinario ng mga police na pinamumunuan ni Surigao del Sur police director Police Colonel James Gofort.
Sa simula ay nanlaban pa ang mga escort ni Apolinario pero sa dami ng mga police at Army ay sumuko rin ang mga ito.
Sinabi ni PRO-13 spokesperson Maj. Rennel Serrano, ang operation ay pinamunuan ng PNP Regional Special Operations Group.
Ayon kay Serrano, dalawa sa mga armed escorts ni Apolinario ang namatay. Nahuli naman ang 23 na iba pa at nakumpiska ang halos 40 mga armas, kabilang ang mga machinegun at sniper rifle.
Isang Melecio Siano na tauhan ni Apolinario ang isinugod naman sa pagamutan.
Nakuha ng pulisya ay ang mga sumusunod:
a. 30 units M16 rifle;
b. 2 units M4 rifle;
c. 1 unit Garand rifle;
d. 3 units 60 caliber machine gun;
e. 1 unit 50 caliber sniper rifle;
f. 3 units caliber 22 rifle;
g. 1 unit carbine;
h. 1 unit shotgun;
i. 2 units Rocket Propelled Grenade launchers
j. 5 units caliber 45 pistol; and
k. Assorted ammunition.
Sa inisyal na impormasyon, 2 ang binawian ng buhay matapos ang engkwentro.
Si Apolinario ay nahuli sa resort kung saan siya nakunan ng picture na nasa ibaba.
