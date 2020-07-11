KBP on denial of ABS-CBN franchise: "Black day for the Broadcast Media"
KBP STATEMENT ON THE DENIAL OF ABS-CBN'S FRANCHISE BY CONGRESS
July 10, 2020
This is a black day not only for ABS-CBN, whose application for a new
franchise has been killed by Congress. It is a black day for the
Broadcast Media and all Filipinos who believe in the promotion of media
platforms to serve as marketplaces for the free discourse of ideas.
We believe that ABS-CBN bravely and ably defended itself against the
charges hurled at it, justifying why it is entitled to the Franchise it
sought from Congress.
The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) has stood four-square
behind the greatest battle that ABS-CBN went through in its bid for a
fresh 25-year franchise.
While we respect the power of Congress to grant public franchises that
are clothed with social responsibility, the KBP will continue to assert
its independence as guaranteed by Section 4 of the Bill Rights of our
Constitution that states that “no law shall be passed abridging the
freedom of the press”.
This power of mass communications to inform, educate, entertain and
influence public opinion, we shall exercise with utmost responsibility,
fairness and without bias, at all times.
KBP on denial of ABS-CBN franchise: "Black day for the Broadcast Media"
KBP STATEMENT ON THE DENIAL OF ABS-CBN'S FRANCHISE BY CONGRESS
July 10, 2020
This is a black day not only for ABS-CBN, whose...
DOH-12: Cotabato City has 4 new COVID-19 positive, SoCot has 17 new patients
COTABATO CITY - Twenty-one new Covid-19 patients have been listed, as of today, by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region and four of...
MP Esmael assists returning students from Saudi Arabia
COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Member of Parliament (MP) Abduladzis M. Esmael assisted some fifteen (15)...
Lanao Sur constructing additional holding shelters for LSIs
COTABATO CITY --- Engineers are setting up additional temporary shelters in Lanao del Sur province for returning Maranaws stranded in regions...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 11, 2020)
HEADLINES:
1. BLOODY FRIDAY, naitala sa Pigcawayan, Cotabato at Sto Nino, South Cotabato
2. ...