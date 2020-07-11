KBP on denial of ABS-CBN franchise: "Black day for the Broadcast Media"

KBP STATEMENT ON THE DENIAL OF ABS-CBN'S FRANCHISE BY CONGRESS

July 10, 2020

This is a black day not only for ABS-CBN, whose application for a new

franchise has been killed by Congress. It is a black day for the

Broadcast Media and all Filipinos who believe in the promotion of media

platforms to serve as marketplaces for the free discourse of ideas.

We believe that ABS-CBN bravely and ably defended itself against the

charges hurled at it, justifying why it is entitled to the Franchise it

sought from Congress.

The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) has stood four-square

behind the greatest battle that ABS-CBN went through in its bid for a

fresh 25-year franchise.

While we respect the power of Congress to grant public franchises that

are clothed with social responsibility, the KBP will continue to assert

its independence as guaranteed by Section 4 of the Bill Rights of our

Constitution that states that “no law shall be passed abridging the

freedom of the press”.

This power of mass communications to inform, educate, entertain and

influence public opinion, we shall exercise with utmost responsibility,

fairness and without bias, at all times.