  Monday Aug, 10 2020 11:51:35 PM

Kidapawan anti-COVID ordinance takes off

Local News • 14:45 PM Mon Aug 10, 2020
34
By: 
John M. Unson

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The city government has intensified its enforcement of a newly-enacted ordinance meant to contain the spread of COVID-19 in all of its more than 40 constituent-barangays.

The move was prompted by the spike of COVID-19 cases in North Cotabato province, whose capital is Kidapawan City, in recent weeks.

The office of the Kidapawan City mayor mobilized Monday more “deputies” to enforce Ordinance 20-1309 enjoining local residents to wear face masks when out of their homes.

The ordinance also enforces physical distancing in markets, commercial establishments, in eateries and in public transportations.

The city’s local government unit has organized Special Action Teams to partner with barangay officials and the police in enforcing Ordinance 20-1309, the mayor’s office said in a statement Monday.

Radio reports on Monday said the city LGU has warned ordinance violators of penalties, as prescribed by the measure.

Local officials had earlier initiated the dissemination to the public of the intricacies of the ordinance.

The office of the mayor here said the Kidapawan City police office has actively been helping the LGU enforce the COVID-19 containment ordinance. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lanao Sur Gov. Adiong orders review of P 76-M towns infra projects

LANAO DEL SUR  — Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Bombit Alonto Adiong has directed the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) to evaluate and...

Magelco workers get protective gears, face masks from management

COTABATO CITY – The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) management has given protective gears to its workforce in its bid to ensure safety of...

COVID WATCH: 10 COVID patients recover in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Ten more COVID-19 patients sa Region 12 ang gumaling sa sakit. Batay ito sa ulat ng Dept of Health ngayng gabi. Of the 10...

Former world's smallest man from Dapitan City dies

COTABATO CITY - Junrey Balawing, once the world's smalles man, dies due to unknown disease. He died on July 28 at age 27 for still unknown...

Kidapawan anti-COVID ordinance takes off

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The city government has intensified its enforcement of a newly-enacted ordinance meant to contain the spread of COVID-19 in all of...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267