Kidapawan anti-COVID ordinance takes off

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The city government has intensified its enforcement of a newly-enacted ordinance meant to contain the spread of COVID-19 in all of its more than 40 constituent-barangays.

The move was prompted by the spike of COVID-19 cases in North Cotabato province, whose capital is Kidapawan City, in recent weeks.

The office of the Kidapawan City mayor mobilized Monday more “deputies” to enforce Ordinance 20-1309 enjoining local residents to wear face masks when out of their homes.

The ordinance also enforces physical distancing in markets, commercial establishments, in eateries and in public transportations.

The city’s local government unit has organized Special Action Teams to partner with barangay officials and the police in enforcing Ordinance 20-1309, the mayor’s office said in a statement Monday.

Radio reports on Monday said the city LGU has warned ordinance violators of penalties, as prescribed by the measure.

Local officials had earlier initiated the dissemination to the public of the intricacies of the ordinance.

The office of the mayor here said the Kidapawan City police office has actively been helping the LGU enforce the COVID-19 containment ordinance.