Kidapawan bishop supports BARMM’s call for impartial probe of Kabacan killing

Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo is supporting the call of the Bangsamoro government for an impartial investigation of the killing of nine Moros in Barangay Aringay, Kabacan, not far from the state-run University of Southern Mindanao.

The victims were on board motorcycles when reportedly ordered to stop by their unidentified assailants and shot with automatic weapons noontime Saturday.

Eight of the victims died on the spot while one was brought to a nearby hospital in critical condition and expired several hours later.

“Both the Diocese of Kidapawan and the CBCP National Secretariat on Social Action (CBCP-NASSA) are one with the BARMM government in calling for an impartial investigation of the case of 9 Muslims who were summarily executed in Kabacan,” Bagaforo, who also heads CBCP-NASSA, said in a statement.

“We call on everyone, whatever their faith, to offer prayers for peace. May this incident not be the start of further violence,” Bagaforo said.

“We ask all our government leaders to do everything for justice to the victims and to exert all efforts to maintain peace among us,” he added.