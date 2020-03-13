Kidapawan exec imposes stricter measures vs. COVID-19

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Mayor Joseph Evangelista of Kidapawan City today suspended classes in all levels, both public and private schools as part of the preventive measures against coronavirus.

The suspension order takes effect at 1 p.m. today, March 13.

It was contained in an executive order he issued outlining preemptive response to complement existing mechanism already being implemented to ensure Kidapawenios are safe from coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

The suspension of classes will last until March 22 “subject to extension upon recommendation of the Expanded Inter-Agency Task Force against Covid-19 (TF Covid).”

The order includes imposition of 14-day home quarantine of persons with travel history in the national capital region and abroad.

“All persons who have a travel history from NCR and outside the Philippines, regardless of country, are enjoined to undergo a fourteen (14)-day home quarantine,” he said, stressing that the 14-day period shall be counted from the time that the resident has entered the territorial jurisdiction of Kidapawan City.

The order also mandates all city government workers to undergo thermal screening before entering any city government office.

Should the temperature be 37.5 degrees Celsius or above, the person shall be denied entry. The City Health Office and the City Hospital are directed to impose proper referral mechanisms for proper handling.

Evangelista directed all department managers are enjoined to impose proper social distancing (1 meter) in waiting areas of all city government offices.

He also limited access to evacuation centers housing earthquake victims in the city. Only social welfare workers are allowed entry and city government workers with clearance to enter shelter homes.

All passengers arriving in the city on board public transportation must be subjected to thermal scanning.

Disinfection will become regular activities in all government offices, buses, vans, and tricycles, educational institutions and places of worship are directed to conduct regular (daily) disinfection activities.

The city government will also monitor the prices of basic goods to ensure nobody is hoarding basic supplies such as food and medicine. The city DTI office will lead in monitoring.

All gatherings of more than 50 people will be discouraged starting 1 p.m. of March 13 until March 22.

Evangelista called on the public to cooperate with the government measures against coronavirus.