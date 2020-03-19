  Thursday Mar, 19 2020 05:35:27 PM

Kidapawan imposes mandatory thermal scanning

Local News • 15:00 PM Thu Mar 19, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photos courtesy of City Tourism chief Joey Recimilla

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The local govenrment of Kidapawan and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 has been implementing a no body temperature check, no entry.

All incoming vehicles must be subjected to disinfection. 

