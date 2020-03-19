Kidapawan imposes mandatory thermal scanning
KIDAPAWAN CITY - The local govenrment of Kidapawan and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 has been implementing a no body temperature check,...
Darul Ifta suspends Friday prayer rites from March 19 to April 10
COTABATO CITY --- The Darul Ifta in the Bangsamoro region ordered Thursday the suspension of all Friday congregational worship rites from March 19...
Cotabato Light implements 30-day payment extension
In view of the Covid-19 situation, the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) will implement a 30-day payment extension for bills due...
Covid-19: Cotabato City’s contingency measures in place
COTABATO CITY --- The city has 16 isolation facilities for local coronavirus patients, Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said Thursday.
There is...
Archdiocese of Cotabato pastoral guidelines on Covid-19
In an effort to stem the pandemic of COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Cotabato issued on Tuesday, March 17, pastoral guidelines to all priests,...