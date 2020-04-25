Kidapawan pregnant nurse survives COVID-19

COTABATO CITY - A pregnant nurse from Kidapawan City who was tested positive of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is now negative of the virus, Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said today.

Citing a Department of Health 12 situation report on COVID-19 dated April 24, Catamco said she was elated the 29-year-old nurse who travelled to Abu Dhabu to meet her husband, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), was tested negative of the disease.

“I am joyful that PH3671 has survived,” Catamco said in a statement.

“And congratulations also to our frontliners, our physicians, nurses, and other health workers for a job well done,” she added. “My snappy salute to all of you!”

PH3671 was confined to an isolation center in Kidapawan City on March 27, few days after she arrived in the city from Abu Dhabi.

“She was exposed to her husband who was COVID-19 positive but asymptomatic,” said Dr. Philbert Malaluan, chief of the Emergency Command Center of the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19.

The woman is the second COVID-19 patient in Cotabato province after a 45-year old man from Midsayap town (PH3272) was earlier tested positive of the disease.

PH3272 belonged to a cluster of cases from a cockfighting derby in Davao Matina Gallera last month. The 45-year-old PH3272 has been out of the isolation center after he was tested negative of the virus last week.

“The fight is not yet over. We are still up for a long fight. I ask everyone and every Cotabateño to stay vigilant and strictly follow the wearing of mask, physical distancing and washing of hands to keep us safe. Let’s keep praying we can defeat this pandemic,” Catamco said.

The DOH-12 said aside from PH3671, two other positive patients have been tested negative.

They are PH3268, a 56-year-old male from South Cotabato and PH3269, a 38-year-old male from Sultan Kudarat, both have travel history to Davao City and also both tested positive of COVID-19 on April 6.

The two and the nurse are both in stable condition, the DOH-12 said.