Kidapawan remains COVID-19 free

COTABATO CITY – Sixteen of the 23 persons under monitoring (PUM) for COVID-19 in Kidapawan City have already completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine period without manifesting any symptoms of the disease.

Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista, in a statement, said the six Kidapawenios who are listed as PUMs are still undergoing the quarantine period while one was sent to a major hospital, the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC), in Cotabato City.

The six who remained in quarantine stage have travel history to South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau.

The one PUM who travelled to Hong Kong have manifested symptoms and was immediately categorized as Person Under Investigation (PUI).

“The patient was immediately transported to CRMC in Cotabato City using an ambulance designated for the purpose,” the Kidapawan City government said in a statement.

The ambulance driver was equipped with DOH-recommended protective equipment and the vehicle was also disinfected immediately after transport.

Upon confinement at CRMC, the patient was immediately tested for Covid-19. The samples were sent to Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), a health research facility based in Muntinlupa City. Samples were also sent to Australia for testing.

However, the Kidapawan City government said, the result of tests was negative thus Kidapawan City remained COVID-19 free.

The patient is recovering well and is ready for discharge.

“The public is assured that your city government together with the DOH is constantly working to monitor and prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Mayor Evangelista said.