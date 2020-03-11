Kidapawan remains COVID-19 free
COTABATO CITY – Sixteen of the 23 persons under monitoring (PUM) for COVID-19 in Kidapawan City have already completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine period without manifesting any symptoms of the disease.
Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista, in a statement, said the six Kidapawenios who are listed as PUMs are still undergoing the quarantine period while one was sent to a major hospital, the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC), in Cotabato City.
The six who remained in quarantine stage have travel history to South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau.
The one PUM who travelled to Hong Kong have manifested symptoms and was immediately categorized as Person Under Investigation (PUI).
“The patient was immediately transported to CRMC in Cotabato City using an ambulance designated for the purpose,” the Kidapawan City government said in a statement.
The ambulance driver was equipped with DOH-recommended protective equipment and the vehicle was also disinfected immediately after transport.
Upon confinement at CRMC, the patient was immediately tested for Covid-19. The samples were sent to Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), a health research facility based in Muntinlupa City. Samples were also sent to Australia for testing.
However, the Kidapawan City government said, the result of tests was negative thus Kidapawan City remained COVID-19 free.
The patient is recovering well and is ready for discharge.
“The public is assured that your city government together with the DOH is constantly working to monitor and prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Mayor Evangelista said.
FDA, DOST develop COVID-19 detection kit
MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Certificate of Exemption for the SARS CoV-2 PCR Detection Kit according to their press...
BARMM raises ‘Code Red’ alert on COVID-19
COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has declared ‘Code Red’ alert in all health facilities across the Bangsamoro...
Kidapawan remains COVID-19 free
COTABATO CITY – Sixteen of the 23 persons under monitoring (PUM) for COVID-19 in Kidapawan City have already completed the 14-day mandatory...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 10, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. ILANG mga babaeng pulis sa BARMM, pinarangalan kaugnay ng Women's Month...
Duterte suspends classes in NCR as Covid-19 cases climb to 24
MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night announced the suspension of classes in all levels in the National Capital...