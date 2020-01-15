Kidapawan trike drivers told to stop mulcting passengers

COTABATO CITY – Mayor Joseph Evangelista of Kidapawan City has warned tricycle drivers and operators not to rudely treat their passengers to improve the image of the city as it recovers from the natural calamities that took place late last year.

Lawyer Paolo Evangelista, acting city information chief, met with tricycle drivers and operators Monday and relayed to them reports that most of the passengers in the city have been complaining of tricycle drivers’ arrogance. Worse, he said some drivers allegedly extort passengers by asking high fares.

Paolo, son of the mayor, said the Kidapawan City Tricycle Adjudication Board has been flooded with complaints of overcharging by tricycle drivers.

“Don’t ever extort or suffer the consequence of losing a franchise,” the younger Evangelista told tricycle drivers in the vernacular during a meeting before the renewal of their franchises.

Evangelista said the mayor has ordered the establishment of a “hotline” so passengers can directly complain erring tricycle drivers to the office of the mayor.

He added that tricycle drivers are not allowed to refuse passengers or choose passengers, especially if it is raining.

He said the franchise may be canceled after the complaint is verified and confirmed under due process.

Evangelista also reminded tricycle drivers and operators that they should display the fare matrix approved by the city government so the riding public will be guided accordingly.