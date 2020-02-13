Kidapawan water district exec elected as PAWD VP for Mindanao

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Metro Kidapawan Water District (MKWD) General Manager Stella M. Gonzales was elected as executive vice president for Mindanao of the Philippine association of Water Districts (PAWD).

Gonzales, who took her oath on Feb. 6, will serve for one year, 2020 to 2021.

PAWD chair Vicente M. Hoyas, chairperson of Board of Directors of Quezon Metro Water District administered the oath taking in Davao City.