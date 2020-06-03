Koronadal City "disappears" under heavy layers of fogs, highways near "zero visibility"
KORONADAL CITY - At about 5:30 a.m. thick layers of fogs made the city "invisible" from Barangay Paraiso, an upland village here.
Thick fogs also made driving for motorists difficult that many have to be extra careful, otherwise.
The fogs stayed until about 6:55 a.m.
It was not the first time the city experiences "foggy morning." Residents also noticed the same phenomenon in the past.
