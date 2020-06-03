  Wednesday Jun, 03 2020 12:18:55 PM

Koronadal City "disappears" under heavy layers of fogs, highways near "zero visibility"

Local News • 06:45 AM Wed Jun 3, 2020
56
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photos courtesy of PNA's Noel Punzalan and Doods Niere of NDBC Transmitter site.

KORONADAL CITY - At about 5:30 a.m. thick layers of fogs made the city "invisible" from Barangay Paraiso, an upland village here.

Thick fogs also made driving for motorists difficult that many have to be extra careful, otherwise.

The fogs stayed until about 6:55 a.m. 

It was not the first time the city experiences "foggy morning." Residents also noticed the same phenomenon in the past. 

