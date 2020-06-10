Koronadal village official's pick-up rams welcome rotunda, is hurt

KORONADAL CITY - A speeding Toyota Hi-Lux vehicle rammed into the Koronadal City welcome rotunda (more known as roubdball) and landed in the middle.

Barangay Kagawad Eric Domingo of Barangay Caloocan, Koronadal City was driving the vehicle alone when the freak accident happened at about 3:54 a.m. today, traffic police office reported.

The village official was injured and was rushed to the hospital.