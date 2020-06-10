  Wednesday Jun, 10 2020 03:17:54 PM

Koronadal village official's pick-up rams welcome rotunda, is hurt

Local News • 06:00 AM Wed Jun 10, 2020
By: 
Yubie Mana/Mark Jamillo/Radyo Bida Koronadal
Photos by Yubie Mana

KORONADAL CITY - A speeding Toyota Hi-Lux vehicle rammed into the Koronadal City welcome rotunda (more known as roubdball) and landed in the middle.

Barangay Kagawad Eric Domingo of Barangay Caloocan, Koronadal City was driving the vehicle alone when the freak accident happened at about 3:54 a.m. today, traffic police office reported.

The village official was injured and was rushed to the hospital.

 

