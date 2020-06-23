Lalaki patay sa anti-drug op sa Koronadal City
Lalaki patay, sa isinagawang drug entrapment operation sa National Highway, Brgy. Carpenter Hill, Koronadal City ngayong umaga.
Kinilala ang drug suspect na si Richard Bernal, 36 years old at residente ng Purok Aurora, Brgy. Zone IV sa nasabing lungsod.
Minamaneho ni BErnal ang kanyang motorsiklo na may license plate na 52565 NA.
Sa report ng pulisya, nanlaban umano si Bernal, bumunot ng baril at tangkang paputukan ang mga otoridad pero siya ay naunahan.
Nakuha mula sa kanya ang isang maliit na pakete ng shabu, P500 na marked money, isang baril na cal. 38, kutsilyo, pitong sachet ng shabu, cash money, isang kilo ng karneng baboy at isang kilong karneng manok.
Sa ngayon, nasa morgue ng South Cotabato Provincial Hospital si Bernal.
