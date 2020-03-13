Lamitan LGU ramps up anti-COVID-19 drive
COTABATO CITY --- Mayor Rose Furigay of Lamitan City issued Thursday Executive Order 08-2020 that temporarily banned all gatherings in any of their more than 40 barangays as an anti-COVID-19 initiative.
Lamitan City is the capital of Basilan, one of the five provinces in the Bangsamoro region.
Media outlets on southern regions received copies of the Lamitan City EO 08-2020 Friday.
Lamitan City officials earlier said they have placed the city’s port under watch by health workers to preclude a possible entry of a COVID-19 afflicted person.
In a statement Friday, the Lamitan City LGU said the EO 08-2020 is part of an initiative to ramp up its anti-COVID-19 efforts.
The Lamitan City LGU has emphasized, however, that its initiative can only fully take off with the help of the local communities.
