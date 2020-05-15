Lamsan employee shot dead in Maguindanao

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao – Unidentified gunmen riding tandem on motorbike shot dead an employee of Lamsan Trading Incorporated who was on motorbike heading for home Thursday afternoon.

Major Julhamin Asdani, Sultan Kudarat municipal police chief, said the shooting occurred at 4:45 p.m. that led to the death of Eduardo B. Ignacio, 41, a resident of Barangay Poblacion 6, Cotabato City.

Police investigation showed that Ignacio and his companion, identified as Ramil Sindatok, were on board separate bicycle from work at Lamsan compound and on their way to Cotabato City when two men on motorbike opened fire on him.

He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Asdani said the suspects quickly fled after the incident.

Motive of the attack and the perpetrators remained unknown as of posting.