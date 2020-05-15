Lamsan employee shot dead in Maguindanao
SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao – Unidentified gunmen riding tandem on motorbike shot dead an employee of Lamsan Trading Incorporated who was on motorbike heading for home Thursday afternoon.
Major Julhamin Asdani, Sultan Kudarat municipal police chief, said the shooting occurred at 4:45 p.m. that led to the death of Eduardo B. Ignacio, 41, a resident of Barangay Poblacion 6, Cotabato City.
Police investigation showed that Ignacio and his companion, identified as Ramil Sindatok, were on board separate bicycle from work at Lamsan compound and on their way to Cotabato City when two men on motorbike opened fire on him.
He died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Asdani said the suspects quickly fled after the incident.
Motive of the attack and the perpetrators remained unknown as of posting.
Lamsan employee shot dead in Maguindanao
SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao – Unidentified gunmen riding tandem on motorbike shot dead an employee of Lamsan Trading Incorporated who was on...
Speaker Balindong donates 3,000 KN95 masks to frontliners of APMC
MARAWI CITY — Speaker Ali Pangalian M. Balindong turned over today, May 14 some 3,000 KN95 masks to the frontliners of Amai...
(UPDATE) Fire hits Kidapawan City's Marta Superstore, P18-M estimated damages
KIDAPAWAN CITY – A fire of still unknown origin razed to the ground one of Kidapawan City’s grocery and department stores, fire and radio reports...
Mamasapano encounter suspect falls in Maguindanao
COTABATO CITY – One of the suspects in the costliest and bloody elite police operations in Maguindanao in 2015, dubbed as “Mamasapano encounter...
Cops nab man for gun possession while queuing for SAP fund
COTABATO CITY – A 45-year-old man hoping to avail of financial subsidy from the government during this pandemic and was about to receive his...